Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Stake by $464,025; As Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Rose, Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $11.52 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $218. About 1.66M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 57,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 1.30 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 342,000 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

