Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Increased By $5.74 Million Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Holding; CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) stake by 98.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 28,564 shares as Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 57,421 shares with $11.55 million value, up from 28,857 last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials Inc now has $14.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $228.65. About 143,046 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

Among 8 analysts covering CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CymaBay Therapeutics had 19 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. The stock of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 20. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, March 1 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CBAY in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Sunday, March 24 report. FBR Capital maintained CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Friday, March 1 report. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

24/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $452.02 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 435,587 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Stephens. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Buy”.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (NYSE:GRA) stake by 60,117 shares to 393,515 valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 82,825 shares and now owns 1.27 million shares. Europacific Growth Fund F3 was reduced too.