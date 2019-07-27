Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Increased By $1.69 Million Its Anglogold Ashanti Limited (AU) Holding; Ceridian (CEN) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Ceridian Corp (CEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 15 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 9 sold and reduced stakes in Ceridian Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ceridian Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 9 New Position: 6.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Anglogold Ashanti Limited (AU) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 130,333 shares as Anglogold Ashanti Limited (AU)’s stock declined 13.10%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 3.06M shares with $40.06 million value, up from 2.93 million last quarter. Anglogold Ashanti Limited now has $7.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 1.80 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 30.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 15/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: PROPOSALS ON MINES CODE DELIVERED TO MINISTER; 16/04/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti head quits for Vedanta CEO role; 03/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Reaches Settlement Over Silicosis and Tb Class Action; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti On Track For 2018 Production Guidance of Between 3.325Moz and 3.450Moz; 15/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Anglogold Ashanti Announces Change To The Board Of Directors; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold maintains production guidance, in talks with Tanzania; 21/05/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Notice In Terms Of Section 45(5)(a) Of The Companies Act 71 Of 2008, As Amended; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan Resigns as CEO; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SOUTH AFRICA COO CHRIS SHEPPARD COMMENTS ON JOB CUTS

Green Square Capital Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund for 294,116 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 697,925 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 41,855 shares.

More notable recent Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Distribution Declaration – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philips and Centre Hospitalier RÃ©gional Universitaire de Nancy announce 10-year enterprise informatics agreement to increase efficiency and improve patient care – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “+14% Yield, Access To A Private MLP And Rising NAV: Center Coast MLP & Infra Fund – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund declares $0.1042 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 423,750 shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) has declined 13.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The company has market cap of $282.19 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

More notable recent AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Brokerage Boosts Gold Stock Price Targets After Recent Rise – Schaeffers Research” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 3,845 shares to 200,025 valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 22,364 shares and now owns 110,817 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was reduced too.