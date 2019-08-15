Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Increased At&T (T) Stake; Par Capital Management Lifted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $132.75 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 33,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 384,538 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 351,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 5.09M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 216.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.60M, up from 680,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 34,577 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.34 million shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $31.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 85,391 shares to 260,480 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.