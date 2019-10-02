Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Mesabi Trust (MSB) Holding by $330,600; Assetmark Continues to Hold Position in Vector Group LTD Com (VGR)

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (VGR) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 71,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 540,419 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 469,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 1.24 million shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGAL MARIJUANA PROVIDES POTENTIAL REVENUE OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES FOR NORTH AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS AND CORPORATES; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust (MSB) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% . The institutional investor held 22,600 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mesabi Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 40,253 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 5 investors sold MSB shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 8.36% less from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 9,994 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 153,394 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 7,662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 32,283 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 7,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Incorporated has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,000 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Valueworks Ltd Co has 167,769 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. 88,200 were accumulated by Hartwell J M L P.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 60,000 shares to 402,000 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 22,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard International Equity (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold VGR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 67.19 million shares or 4.10% less from 70.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 129,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Co stated it has 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 209,684 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated owns 8,829 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 136,354 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 17,774 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 49,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,614 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 67,205 are held by American Group Inc Inc. Citigroup has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Creative Planning has 84,253 shares.