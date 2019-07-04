Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Dover (DOV) Holding by $1.55 Million; Sivik Global Healthcare Lifted Its Position in Dexcom Com Stk (DXCM) by $595,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (DXCM) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 887,844 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (DOV) by 51.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 16,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,521 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 32,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dover Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.39. About 636,390 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27 million for 16.68 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713. Spurgeon William sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of stock or 7,272 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas holds 0.08% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 8,165 shares. The Massachusetts-based Salem Capital has invested 0.13% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Captrust Fincl reported 10,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.37% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 52,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1,361 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 4,530 shares. Assetmark has 0.33% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 34,090 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 16,150 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 21,588 shares. New York-based M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 18,556 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 21,981 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 708 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 1.22 million shares to 7.92M shares, valued at $84.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Detour Gold Corporation (DRGDF) by 454,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,031 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Caprock Group has invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bollard Gp Limited accumulated 200 shares. Baillie Gifford And Communication stated it has 4.92 million shares. 496,230 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gru. 12,394 are held by M&T Savings Bank Corporation. Capital Fund reported 25,896 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors owns 269,663 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 1.12 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 56,555 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And holds 263,398 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.15% or 5,515 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 127,585 shares. Sandler reported 0.34% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $3.89 million activity. Another trade for 10,631 shares valued at $1.51M was sold by KAHN BARBARA. SAYER KEVIN R sold $845,930 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. Shares for $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert on Wednesday, January 23.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk.