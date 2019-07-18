Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Dover (DOV) Stake By $1.55 Million; Best Buy CO (BBY) Sellers Decreased By 11.07% Their Shorts

Best Buy CO Inc (NYSE:BBY) had a decrease of 11.07% in short interest. BBY’s SI was 13.70 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.07% from 15.41 million shares previously. With 2.48 million avg volume, 6 days are for Best Buy CO Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s short sellers to cover BBY’s short positions. The SI to Best Buy CO Inc’s float is 5.9%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.65 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY TO INTRODUCE OVER TEN 4K & HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – WLOX: #BREAKING – Best Buy warns of data breach -; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Dover Corporation (DOV) stake by 51.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 16,664 shares as Dover Corporation (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 15,521 shares with $1.46M value, down from 32,185 last quarter. Dover Corporation now has $13.87B valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 1.33 million shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $19.82 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co had 20 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. Loop Capital Markets maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) rating on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. CFRA downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Wedbush maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. The insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million. Kosinski Anthony K had sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) stake by 625,000 shares to 10.14M valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) stake by 41,000 shares and now owns 92,868 shares. Vanguard European Etf Int’l Eq (VGK) was raised too.