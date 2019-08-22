Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake; Shorts at LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE (LXRP) Lowered By 10.2%

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 69.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 35,843 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 15,901 shares with $1.13M value, down from 51,744 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $25.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 1.09M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET

LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP (OTCMKTS:LXRP) had a decrease of 10.2% in short interest. LXRP’s SI was 155,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.2% from 172,600 shares previously. With 100,800 avg volume, 2 days are for LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s short sellers to cover LXRP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.0076 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7776. About 67,750 shares traded. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.63 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 29,150 shares to 155,325 valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zogenix Inc stake by 8,100 shares and now owns 18,450 shares. Flex Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:FLEX) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 14.49% above currents $79.77 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Friday, April 26. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp., through its subsidiary, PoViva Tea LLC, produces and sells hemp oil-infused food products extracted from agricultural hemp under the ViPova and Lexaria Energy brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.15 million. The firm was formerly known as Lexaria Corp. and changed its name to Lexaria Bioscience Corp. It currently has negative earnings. April 2016.

