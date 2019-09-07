Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Azz (AZZ) Holding by $1.93 Million as Stock Value Declined; Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) as Market Valuation Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87M, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.64M shares traded or 76.19% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Azz Incorporated (AZZ) by 65.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 48,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 25,355 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 73,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Azz Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 76,069 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. will Restate Form 10-K for the Year Ended February 28, 2017 and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements Contai; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 19/04/2018 – AZZ INC – EXPECTS TO ISSUE FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE ONCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 FILINGS ARE COMPLETED; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 Rev $900M-$960M; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q Rev $200.7M; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q EPS 90c; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). First Allied Advisory Services reported 27,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 15,319 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 24,550 shares. 5.86M are held by Broadfin Capital Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 54,900 shares. American Gru reported 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 20,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group Inc invested in 12,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap accumulated 999,787 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Consonance Management Limited Partnership stated it has 5.75% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Eam Investors Limited Liability Company holds 498,844 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.15M shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Llc owns 112,568 shares.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 237.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $11.16 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.85M for 19.22 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AZZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,478 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 25,355 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 54,219 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 21,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 8,953 shares. Cornercap Counsel reported 23,525 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 8,790 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 16,551 shares stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 60,799 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 100 shares. Beddow Mgmt reported 5,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.