Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) as Share Value Rose; Ledyard National Bank Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $590,058 as Share Price Rose

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, up from 146,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 30/04/2018 – Bringing Apple funds back stateside could result in a big boost to the company’s dividend; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 98.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 28,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,421 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 28,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $223.99. About 566,975 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Sel Sect Spdr Etf (XLV) by 9,887 shares to 22,149 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 74,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,228 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 85,860 shares to 203,829 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 13,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,397 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New Com Stk (NYSE:GRA).

