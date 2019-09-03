Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Boosted Cia De Minas Buenaventura S.A. (BVN) Holding By $2.52 Million; Newpark Resources (NR)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Cia De Minas Buenaventura S.A. (BVN) stake by 11.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 148,400 shares as Cia De Minas Buenaventura S.A. (BVN)’s stock declined 3.48%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 1.43M shares with $24.73 million value, up from 1.28M last quarter. Cia De Minas Buenaventura S.A. now has $3.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 829,949 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations

Newpark Resources Inc (NR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 77 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 62 decreased and sold their positions in Newpark Resources Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 101.25 million shares, up from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Newpark Resources Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 11,716 shares to 252,364 valued at $20.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Everest Reinsurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 975 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NR’s profit will be $6.91 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. for 587,178 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 799,573 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 1.29% invested in the company for 1.91 million shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 733,398 shares.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $559.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 29.59 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

