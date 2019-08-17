Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Position by $514,800; Valuation Rose; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake Held by Rgm Capital Llc

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 8,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 48,496 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 57,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26 million, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 271,146 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 17,296 shares to 68,915 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danone (GPDNF) by 35,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,625 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Lc owns 71,380 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 15,229 shares. Middleton Incorporated Ma invested in 0.05% or 4,750 shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Leavell Invest Management holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 89,527 shares. Regions Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Telemus Lc owns 10,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 600 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 0.04% or 69,685 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 8,198 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares to 724,326 shares, valued at $86.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.