Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased Kroger Co (KR) Stake by $2.06 Million; Stock Value Declined; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Position

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 85,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,829 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 289,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – ANNOUNCES $1.2 BLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 257,265 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Suntrust Banks owns 23,589 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 10,013 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Co accumulated 21,614 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 23.09 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 85,189 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 10,900 were accumulated by Taylor Asset Mngmt. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 425,006 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 196,387 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bluestein R H Com accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20,747 shares to 71,005 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard European Etf Int’l Eq (VGK) by 91,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 5,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,598 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 351,788 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Bluemountain Capital Lc stated it has 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 155,035 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Llc has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Ls Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 25,436 shares. Axa invested 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.07% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,630 shares. Sei Invests owns 0.02% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 102,880 shares.

