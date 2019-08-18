Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased By $4.41 Million Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake; Summer Infant (SUMR) Sentiment Is 1

Summer Infant Inc (SUMR) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 8 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 8 cut down and sold positions in Summer Infant Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 8.66 million shares, down from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Summer Infant Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 95.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 29,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 1,425 shares with $217,000 value, down from 30,425 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 1.22 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $8.51 million. The firm markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include audio, video, and Internet viewable monitors; gates, bedrails, baby proofing, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as wearable blankets, sleep aides and soothers, travel accessories, and swaddles; baby gear products, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards; and feeding products comprising bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics, and pacifiers.

More notable recent Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SUMR Brands Reports Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:SUMR – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) CEO Mark Messner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR), The Stock That Slid 64% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SUMR Brands Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:SUMR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SUMR Brands Announces Upcoming Investor Events Nasdaq:SUMR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Summer Infant, Inc. for 6.83 million shares. Jbf Capital Inc. owns 260,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 10 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 134,830 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4498. About 31,839 shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) has declined 70.59% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.59% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 109,975 shares to 125,225 valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 84,560 shares and now owns 192,601 shares. Siemens Ag (SIEGY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Financial Companies Lllp has 34,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 3,756 shares stake. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Ma owns 2.00 million shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland & Com holds 0.8% or 9,765 shares. Vanguard Group has 13.25 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 3,041 shares. Moreover, Frontier Invest Mgmt has 5.68% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). National Pension Serv holds 0.11% or 184,620 shares. Northern Trust owns 2.06 million shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7,254 shares. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 120,742 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,087 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $198 highest and $158 lowest target. $181.71’s average target is 45.82% above currents $124.61 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.