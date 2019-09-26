Tocqueville Asset Management LP Cut Us Concrete (USCR) Stake; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) Shorts Raised By 4.39%

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Us Concrete Inc. (USCR) stake by 22.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 45,250 shares as Us Concrete Inc. (USCR)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 155,630 shares with $7.73 million value, down from 200,880 last quarter. Us Concrete Inc. now has $846.31M valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 22,547 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI) had an increase of 4.39% in short interest. HASI’s SI was 3.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.39% from 3.18 million shares previously. With 381,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI)’s short sellers to cover HASI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 13,773 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.99M for 10.08 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 15,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 2,873 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 56,655 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,232 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 6,288 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Millrace Asset Grp Inc has invested 1.21% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 8,660 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 29,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 10,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 900 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 13,532 shares. Moreover, South Street Advsr Lc has 0.58% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Ishares Comex Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 36,610 shares to 2.61M valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) stake by 18,725 shares and now owns 649,650 shares. Vanguard International Equity (VWO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 64,864 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 186,150 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs invested in 10,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Principal Financial Gp holds 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 52,194 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 292,258 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 60,383 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 14,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,240 shares. 87,454 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Agf Investments holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 83,991 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 21,318 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate invested 0.07% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 139,318 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 10,529 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.