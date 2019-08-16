Tocqueville Asset Management LP Cut Holding in Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose; As Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Lifted Holding

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 123.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 239,908 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 16.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 88,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 448,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, down from 537,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon Payne invested 0.53% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.21% or 355,166 shares. Northstar Grp holds 25,385 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com reported 9,319 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 48,107 shares. First Trust Retail Bank Ltd reported 105,300 shares stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 28,985 shares stake. Fort LP stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hanson Doremus Inv invested in 15,153 shares. Aldebaran holds 0.17% or 4,707 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated holds 277,482 shares. Pennsylvania reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 68,152 shares. Stifel has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 859,204 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 560,336 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Be (NYSE:HPT) by 45,905 shares to 151,280 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. 10,000 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR. $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) was bought by Agree Joey.