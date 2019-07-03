Tocqueville Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX); Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $560,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 2.59 million shares traded or 122.84% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Obstacles block the track for Apollo’s pursuit of FirstGroup; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 30/05/2018 – NH Hotel Group Trades 1.2% Higher After Reports of Elliott, Apollo Interest in Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 17,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,915 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 51,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 1.81 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $248.61M for 14.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Invsts Ser stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 10,008 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability reported 11,250 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 500 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Limited Co stated it has 76,375 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moors Cabot Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 22,689 were accumulated by Utd Fin Advisers Limited. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 13,447 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). First Republic owns 302,897 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 199,649 shares. Stifel Financial reported 33,686 shares.

