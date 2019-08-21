Tocqueville Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Coherent (COHR) by $1.55 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $151.22. About 133,391 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 38,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 680,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76M, up from 642,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 13.16 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,400 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

