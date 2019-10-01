Tocqueville Asset Management LP Boosted Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake By $362,250; Shorts at PROVISION HOLDING (PVHO) Raised By 211.96%

PROVISION HOLDING INC (OTCMKTS:PVHO) had an increase of 211.96% in short interest. PVHO’s SI was 28,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 211.96% from 9,200 shares previously. With 396,700 avg volume, 0 days are for PROVISION HOLDING INC (OTCMKTS:PVHO)’s short sellers to cover PVHO’s short positions. The stock decreased 34.69% or $0.0017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0032. About 297,037 shares traded. Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVHO) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 41.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp acquired 750 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 1.64%. The Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 2,575 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 1,825 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $27.19B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $11.21 during the last trading session, reaching $509.46. About 123,452 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes

Among 5 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. TransDigm Gr has $57000 highest and $68 lowest target. $445.60’s average target is -12.53% below currents $509.46 stock price. TransDigm Gr had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) rating on Tuesday, May 14. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $51500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased Tocqueville Gold Fund Investor (TGLDX) stake by 49,675 shares to 116,960 valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lions Gate Entmnt Corp Cl B No stake by 57,349 shares and now owns 21,157 shares.

