Tocqueville Asset Management LP Boosted Align Technologies (ALGN) Stake by $498,225; As Flir Sys (FLIR) Shares Declined, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Align Technologies Inc. (ALGN) by 135.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 1,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $869,000, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $175.8. About 969,184 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 37,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 91,093 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93 million, up from 53,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 484,613 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 1 shares. 2,529 are held by One Trading L P. Logan Cap holds 114,447 shares. 3,281 are owned by Yhb Advsrs. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 433,240 shares. Scotia invested in 2,690 shares. 7,906 are held by Old Dominion Capital Inc. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 670,266 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor owns 1,978 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 812,640 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Princeton Strategies Group Llc stated it has 5,182 shares. 40,786 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Limited Company. Citigroup reported 137,653 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17,882 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $46.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M had bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Align Technology (ALGN) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Align Technology Stock Is Crashing Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Align Technology, Inc., 60.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.5% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology (ALGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 54,430 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Td Asset Mngmt holds 54,554 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% stake. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Qs Invsts reported 1,536 shares. Fort LP reported 0.21% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 107,304 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Sei invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). The New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.04% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 221,135 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc owns 9,545 shares.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: FLIR Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 6,242 shares to 8,354 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,903 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).