Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.24 N/A -2.53 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 132.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.