Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 320.39% for Tocagen Inc. with average target price of $4.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.