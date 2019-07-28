Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.20 N/A -2.53 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Tocagen Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 101.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was less bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.