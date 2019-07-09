Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

As Biotechnology companies, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 8.16 N/A -2.53 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 66.61 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 13 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 77.71% at a $11 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 35.2%. Insiders held roughly 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.