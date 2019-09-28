Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 20.27M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 768,277,571.25% -108.1% -56.6% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 3,043,543,543.54% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Tocagen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 545.69% for Tocagen Inc. with consensus target price of $4.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.