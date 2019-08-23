Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.96 N/A -2.53 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 144.44% at a $11 average price target. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average price target and a 92.06% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11% are Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.