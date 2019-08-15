Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

As Biotechnology companies, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.70 N/A -2.53 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tocagen Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$11 is Tocagen Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 155.81%. Competitively Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, with potential upside of 51.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 59.9% respectively. About 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.