Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.13 N/A -2.53 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 11 8.78 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 184.24% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 1.1% respectively. About 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.