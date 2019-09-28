Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

We will be comparing the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 736,342,042.76% -108.1% -56.6% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,326,527.50% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 545.69% and an $4.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $116, while its potential upside is 80.91%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was less bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.