Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 4.55 N/A -2.53 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2877.46 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tocagen Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 238.46% at a $11 average price target. Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc.’s average price target is $24.5, while its potential upside is 91.41%. Based on the data given earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 95.3%. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.