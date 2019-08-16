Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We will be comparing the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.53 0.00 Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tocagen Inc. and Genfit SA earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tocagen Inc. and Genfit SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Tocagen Inc. has a 152.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11. Competitively the average target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 278.69% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 0% respectively. Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.