Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 0.88 N/A -2.53 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.52 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 553.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.