Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.13 N/A -2.53 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 137.51 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Tocagen Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 184.24% at a $11 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $20.6, which is potential 20.40% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 98.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.