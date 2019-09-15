Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

We will be comparing the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 16 48.18 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 967.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.