Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 0.88 N/A -2.53 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tocagen Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tocagen Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $4.33, with potential upside of 553.98%. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 140.00%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.