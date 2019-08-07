Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.84 N/A -2.53 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Tocagen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Tocagen Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.04% and an $11 consensus target price. Competitively Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 144.57%. The data provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Tocagen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.