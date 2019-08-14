Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

This is a contrast between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.63 N/A -2.53 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tocagen Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Tocagen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 158.82% and an $11 average price target. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 149.31%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 11.4%. Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.