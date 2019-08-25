Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.49 N/A -2.53 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tocagen Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 165.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.