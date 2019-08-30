Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 4.61 N/A -2.53 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.09 N/A -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tocagen Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

The average target price of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 216.09%. Competitively Alkermes plc has an average target price of $29.5, with potential upside of 40.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 99.2%. Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Alkermes plc has weaker performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.