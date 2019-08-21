Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

As Biotechnology companies, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.35 N/A -2.53 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Tocagen Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc. has a 129.41% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.