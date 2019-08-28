Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Reaches $3.34 52-Week Low; Unilever NV (UN) Shorts Down By 13.36%

The stock of Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.07 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.34 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $79.82M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $3.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.39 million less. The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 89,007 shares traded. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has declined 39.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TOCA News: 23/05/2018 – TOCAGEN – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT FOR $26.5 MLN AS TERM LOANS FUNDED ON EFFECTIVE DATE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC SAYS CO ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED SALES ROYALTIES; 16/04/2018 – TOCAGEN: TOCA 6 PHASE 1 PRELIM DATA SHOW SAFETY,TOLERABILITY; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION COSTS IN LICENSED TERRITORY; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen: Safety, Tolerability, Confirmation of Vector Deposition Demonstrated With Intravenous Delivery of Toca 511; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN SAYS CO WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $111 MLN UPON MEETING CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN SAYS CO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $127 MILLION IN UPFRONT PAYMENT; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors at the Amer Assoc for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN AND APOLLOBIO ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE TOCA511 & TOCA FC IN GREATER CHINA REGION

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) had a decrease of 13.36% in short interest. UN’s SI was 1.60M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.36% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 1.04 million avg volume, 2 days are for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)’s short sellers to cover UN’s short positions. The SI to Unilever NV’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 207,532 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO EXPECTS MORE M&A IN RETAIL SECTOR; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER AGM ’18 – ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. The company has market cap of $79.82 million. The Company’s cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors , which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG).

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $159.97 billion. The firm operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment divisions. It has a 24.21 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products.