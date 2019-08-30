Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Reaches $3.24 After 4.00% Down Move; Icici Bank Limited (IBN) Shorts Up By 25.9%

Icici Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) had an increase of 25.9% in short interest. IBN’s SI was 9.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.9% from 7.58 million shares previously. With 6.71M avg volume, 1 days are for Icici Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s short sellers to cover IBN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 1.83M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 24/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 3.41 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 4.08 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: CBI files PE against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband and Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has declined 39.20% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.34 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others divisions. It has a 32.31 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

