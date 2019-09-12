Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Reaches $0.92 52-Week Low; Last Week The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Coverage

The stock of Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.89 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.92 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $24.51M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $0.89 price target is reached, the company will be worth $735,180 less. The stock decreased 77.99% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $0.92. About 6.10 million shares traded or 2470.95% up from the average. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has declined 39.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TOCA News: 16/04/2018 – TOCAGEN: TOCA 6 PHASE 1 PRELIM DATA SHOW SAFETY,TOLERABILITY; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN, APOLLOBIO IN LICENSE PACT FOR TOCA 511, TOCA FC; 08/03/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $88.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $31.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 19/04/2018 – Tocagen at PEGS Essential Protein Engineering Summit May 1; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – TOCAGEN ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $127 MLN IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tocagen Files Shelf Registration for Up to $100M of Securities; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN AND APOLLOBIO ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE TOCA511 & TOCA FC IN GREATER CHINA REGION; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen: Safety, Tolerability, Confirmation of Vector Deposition Demonstrated With Intravenous Delivery of Toca 511; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer

Among 2 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc has $8 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 106.61% above currents $3.63 stock price. The Meet Group Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. See The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) latest ratings:

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. The company has market cap of $24.51 million. The Company’s cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors , which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG).

Analysts await Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 3,300.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Tocagen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tocagen Reports Results of Toca 5 Phase 3 Trial in Recurrent Brain Cancer – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACB, DLTH among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Awaits Ruling On Constipation Drug, Double Dose Of Good News For Roche, Tocagen Flunks Brain Cancer Study – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/12: (RVG) (LKQ) (RNG) Higher (TOCA) (ADVM) (TLRD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

