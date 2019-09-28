Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Reaches $0.67 52 Week Low; WOODSIDE PETE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WOPEF) Sellers Decreased By 2.85% Their Shorts

WOODSIDE PETE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WOPEF) had a decrease of 2.85% in short interest. WOPEF’s SI was 848,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.85% from 873,600 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4244 days are for WOODSIDE PETE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WOPEF)’s short sellers to cover WOPEF’s short positions. It closed at $21.91 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.65 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.67 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $16.03M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $0.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $480,780 less. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.0085 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6706. About 608,617 shares traded. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has declined 39.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TOCA News: 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN SAYS CO WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $111 MLN UPON MEETING CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 15/03/2018 – Tocagen to Present Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data and Immune Profiling Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (A; 08/03/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $88.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $31.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 – Tocagen 4Q Loss/Shr 55c; 23/04/2018 – Tocagen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – TOCAGEN ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $127 MLN IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 17/04/2018 – Tocagen to Present Updated Clinical and Preclinical Data at Three Scientific Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Tocagen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 14/05/2018 – Tocagen to Present Preclinical Data on Anti-PD-L1 Product Candidate Toca 521 at the 2018 Annual Meeting of The American Society

Analysts await Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.68 EPS, down 3,300.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Tocagen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. The company has market cap of $16.03 million. The Company’s cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors , which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG).

Among 3 analysts covering Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tocagen has $11 highest and $100 lowest target. $4.33’s average target is 545.69% above currents $0.6706 stock price. Tocagen had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) earned “Neutral” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Friday, September 13. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, September 13.

