Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Contrasting side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tocagen Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Tocagen Inc.’s average price target is $4.33, while its potential upside is 466.46%. Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s average price target is $37.75, while its potential upside is 37.57%. The data provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 49.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Zymeworks Inc. has 55.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.