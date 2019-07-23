Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.28 N/A -2.53 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.71 N/A -4.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tocagen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$11 is Tocagen Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 99.28%. Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 176.24%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Theravance Biopharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.9% and 86.4% respectively. Insiders held 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.