Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparing side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.24 N/A -2.53 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.09 N/A -2.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 132.56% for Tocagen Inc. with consensus price target of $11. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 1,114.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Tocagen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.