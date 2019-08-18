Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.99 N/A -2.53 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tocagen Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, and a 143.36% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.