Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 5.34 N/A -2.53 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 115.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 158.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.