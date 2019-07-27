Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) Comparison side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.20 N/A -2.53 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. Its rival OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a 101.47% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.